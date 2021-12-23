Larry R. Karnes 1949-2021

Larry R. Karnes, 72, rural Grand Rapids, died Friday, December 17, 2021, in the Grand Itasca Hospital, Grand Rapids.
Born June 9, 1949, in Little Falls, MN, he was the son of Willard and Marie (Poegel) Karnes. Larry was a 1967 graduate of Grand Rapids High School and a 1969 graduate of Itasca Community College. He had been employed as a powerhouse operator for the Blandin Paper Company. Larry and Diana M. Clemetti were married on June 6, 1970.
His parents, Willard and Marie Karnes; two brothers, Russ and Willard; and a brother-in-law, Michael Rychart preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife, Diana; children, Wade (Teresa) Karnes and Holly (Jim) Baldinger; grandchildren, Zakery, Kobe, Austin, and Nash; siblings, Dan (Joyce) Karnes, Lonnie (Barb) Karnes, Ben (Julie) Karnes, and Bonnie (David) Riendeau; a sister-in-law, Becky Rychart; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date. Interment will be in the Harris Township Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Peterson Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services of Coleraine. To leave an online message of condolence please visit our website at www.petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com.
