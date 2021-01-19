Larry P. Meyer 1951 – 2021

Larry P. Meyer, 69, of Hibbing, died Sunday, January 17, 2021 in a tragic vehicle accident. Larry was born May 31, 1951, in Hazen, North Dakota, the son of Peter and Betty Meyer. He grew up in the Pengilly area. He married Ida Rootes on June 15, 1993 under the Pine Trees at his sister Shelly’s home in Grand Rapids.
Larry served in the Army. He was a Motor Route driver for the Mesabi Tribune (Hibbing Daily Tribune) for over 14 years. Before that he worked odd jobs.
Larry loved going deer hunting with his brother Steve, he loved fishing when he could get time to go and doing his own repairs on his vehicles if he could.
Larry is survived by his wife, Ida; his son, Cody, daughter, Rachael, mother; Betty of Grand Rapids, sisters; Lynn (Kurt) Mangseth of Grand Rapids, LuRae (James) Smith of Seneca, IL, Shelly Johnson of Grand Rapids, brother, Steve (Sandy)Meyer of Pengilly, In-Laws, grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Peter, brothers in law, grandparents, aunts and uncles. Larry will be loved and sadly missed by his family, friends and all that knew him. Public visitation will be held 11 am to 1pm, Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing. A private interment will follow the visitation at the Nashwauk Cemetery. Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.