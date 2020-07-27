Larry Mattfield, age 69, of Bovey, MN, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Lodge at Grand Village.
Larry was born in 1951 to Eleanore and George Mattfield in Grand Rapids, MN. Larry grew up and attended Greenway area schools, graduating from Greenway High School in 1969. After high school, Larry enlisted in the National Guard. Soon after enlisting, he married Betsy Foster on September 18, 1971, and switched from the National Guard to the Navy, together, Larry and Betsy started his military career. He served 10 years with the Navy and then returned home to Minnesota, where they resided in Big Lake. Upon returning to Minnesota, he again enlisted in the National Guard full time, serving another 10 years. After his 20-year military career, Larry worked security at Monticello and later the Prairie Island nuclear plants, finally retiring in Red Wing, Minnesota. Larry and Betsy returned to Grand Rapids, MN in 1998.
Larry was an active member of the local DAV, Chapter 13, serving on the Color Guard, was past State Chaplin, and Post Commander. He was also a member of the “Fly Away Gang” band. Larry enjoyed hunting, fishing, ham radio, was forever a prankster and jokester. He was active at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, where he held many roles. Larry was very proud to be a Creation Enthusiast, even visiting the Creation Museum in Petersburg, KY.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother and infant sister.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Betsy Mattfield; son, Jefferey Mattfield; daughter, Kelli Mattfield; sisters, Patty (Lynn) Paugh, Vicki Nisben, Shirley Mattfield, Barb Eldridge, Lindee Mattfield, and Wendy (Dean) Bruns; and grandchildren, Noah, Abby, Joey, Eli, and Jasper. Visitation will be Saturday, August 1, 2020 beginning at 10:00 AM, at First Lutheran Evangelical in Grand Rapids until the 11:00 AM Memorial Service. Burial will be at Itasca Calvary Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN with full military honors. Rev. Steve Breitbarth will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the local DAV Itasca Chapter 13, P.O. Box 5025, Grand Rapids, MN 55744; or to the Lutheran Island Camp, 45011 230th Street, Henning, MN. 56551-9449
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.