Larry Lee Lake, age 52, of Wadena, MN, peacefully passed into the loving arms of Jesus, Tuesday October 20, 2020 in the Oakridge Homes of Wadena.
Larry was born on August 26, 1968 in Grand Rapids, MN to Dennis and Faye (Bird) Lake. Being a special child of God, Larry enjoyed spending time outside being on his swing, playing with his keys, and spending time with his family. He moved to Brainerd in 1976, then to Wadena in 1991 where he has resided since.
Larry was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Maurice Bird; and his paternal grandparents, Norma and Jalmer Lake.
He is survived by his maternal grandmother, Virginia Bird; parents, Dennis and Faye Lake; brother, Douglas (Amy) Lake; sister, Barbara (Michael) Wokasch; niece Rilee Wokasch (John); four nephews: Trevor (Chloe), Joshua (Chrissy) Lake, Jeremy Lake (Ashley), and CJ (Tess) Lake; four great nieces, and 1 great nephew; Godparents, Bobby and Janis Hillstrom; special friend, Daryl Newton; plus many aunts, uncles, cousins, and special friends and staff at Oakridge House 739 in Wadena. A special recognition to all of Larry’s co-workers, and staff at the Sebeka DAC.
Funeral services will be held at 2 PM, Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Cardini-Pearson Funeral Home, Menahga, MN with visitation beginning one hour prior to the services.