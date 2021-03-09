Larry Edward Grossman, age 66, of Cohasset MN passed away with his wife at his side March 5th, 2021 at Saint Mary’s Hospital, Duluth, MN from Covid-19. He was born in the Deer River Hospital and grew up in the Wirt, MN area, graduating Grand Rapids High School class of ‘72. He was married in 1985 to Nancy Annette (Filzen) Grossman and they enjoyed 36 years of marriage together. They had 5 children, and 3 grandchildren at the time of Larry’s passing, which he had the blessing of saying goodbye to.
Larry worked for MP&L (Minnesota Power) for over 30 years and enjoyed several years of retirement before going home to be with the Lord Jesus Christ. He loved having the grand kids close by and watching them; he loved that more than hunting or fishing which he also enjoyed. He would stop and talk to anyone he met and loved visiting with family and friends. He cared about people and was a source of wisdom and help to all who knew him. He was at peace when he passed knowing that by grace through faith Jesus had saved him and wanted all to know of God’s love for them in the gospel.
He is preceded in death by his father, John Edward Grossman; mother, Geraldine (Custer) Marovich; father-in-law, Donald John Filzen; brothers-in-law, Jeff Filzen and Walt Glazier; sister-in-law, Juli Filzen.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy (Filzen) Grossman; children: Bethany (John) Grooms of Cohasset, MN; Jim (Kassie) Grossman of Cohasset, MN; Alan (Karen) Grossman of Cedar Falls, IA; Michael (Corinne Jobe) Grossman of Bovey, MN; Aubree Grossman of Menomonie, WI; grandchildren, Lillie and Sophie Grossman, and Iliza Grossman; brother, Rev. Ron (Patty) Grossman of Grand Rapids, MN; sisters, Virginia (Ron) Foix of Grand Rapids, MN, Gloria (Phil) Benson of Grand Rapids, MN, Bobbi Jo (Mark) Jarvi of Cohasset, MN; brothers-in-law, Dave (Brenda) Filzen of North Carolina, Greg (Linda) Filzen of Litchfield, MN, Dan Filzen of Redwood Falls, MN, Robert (Rindy) Filzen of Lucan, MN; sisters-in-law, Monica Glazier of Redwood Falls, MN, Pat (Darwin) Kutzorik of Arizona, Joyce Eckel of Arizona; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Funeral Service will be held March 19th, 2021 at Grand Rapids Evangelical Free Church in Grand Rapids MN at 1:00 PM with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Wirt, MN following the service.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.