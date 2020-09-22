Larry Dean Grapevine, 81, of Northome, MN passed away peacefully in his home on Thursday, September 17, 2020.
Larry was born November 22, 1938 in Storden, MN to Charles and Bernice Grapevine. He graduated from Storden High School. Then he volunteered his service in the United States Army for 3 years. During his time in the Army he was stationed in Stuttgart, Germany. He was honorably discharged February 1959 as a Spec. 4.
Larry wed Kathy Berntson on August 15, 1959. They had five children.
Larry worked as a Refrigeration Mechanic for Thermo King Co. for 21 years. He and Kathy then purchased Island Lake Resort in Northome, MN. Following owning the resort, he managed the Evergreen Industries plant in Pengilly, MN for 27 years.
They resided at their current home in Grattan, MN for 37 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, snow shoeing, sliding down the big hill with his grandchildren, and spending time with family and friends.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Edward (Mavis), Charles, Bill (Milly), Leland (Delores), Richard, Betty, and John (Nancy).
Larry is survived by his wife, Kathy; Gerald (Francy) Grapevine, Karen Grapevine, and Arlen Missling; his children, Debra, Douglas, Michael, Steven (Monica) and Paul; his grandchildren, Heidi (Jon), Charles (Emma), Heather (Alex), Loreli (Jay), Briana (Garrett), Cassie, and Brad; his great grandchildren, Isaac, Chelsie, Breeley, Adeline, Charlie, Gabby, Callie, Cora, Briana, and Daniela.
Messages of condolence may be sent to ceasefuneralhome.com
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 25 at 11:00 AM at Hope Lutheran Church in Northome, MN with Pastor Luke Bernston officiating. A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the church and also one hour prior to the service on Friday. Interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN at a later date.