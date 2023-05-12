Larry Dale Mackey 1944-2023

Larry Dale Mackey, age 78, of Remer, MN died unexpectedly on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital in Grand Rapids, MN.
Larry was born on November 13, 1944 to Dale and Gladys Mackey in Hutchinson, MN and grew up in Buffalo Lake, MN. While in high school, Larry was a devoted athlete, lettering in football, track, and wrestling. He was privileged to wrestle at the Minnesota High School level, winning the 125-wt. class at state, and 212 class conference champs in track and wrestling. Larry graduated from Buffalo Lake High School in 1962 and from Mankato State University in 1968 with his bachelors in Math and computer science programming.
Larry worked for Mankato Citizens Telephone Company and U.S. Bank in St. Paul where he helped establish the first ATM machines for U.S. Bank. He retired at age 58 and moved to Little Thunder Lake in Remer, MN where he enjoyed the outdoors and northern Minnesota living. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, fireworks, gardening, and home canning vegetables, photography. He stayed up-to-date in technology and loved watching Fox News.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Alex Mackey; and brother-in-law, Roger Dyrssen.
He is survived by his daughter, Leiha (Brian) Baynes; siblings, Betty (Bob) Hall, Myrna Dyrssen, Loren (Paula) Mackey, LeAnn (Robert) Hauer, Jayne (Doug) Fratzke; two grandchildren, Luke (Teila) Baynes, Stacey (Oliver) Lundquist; great grandchildren, Marshall, Blake, and Mason Baynes, Royal, Dempsey, and Poppy Lundquist; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial services are pending at this time.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, Minnesota. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com