Larry Dale Mackey 1944-2023

Larry Dale Mackey, age 78, of Remer, MN died unexpectedly on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital in Grand Rapids, MN.

Larry was born on November 13, 1944 to Dale and Gladys Mackey in Hutchinson, MN and grew up in Buffalo Lake, MN. While in high school, Larry was a devoted athlete, lettering in football, track, and wrestling. He was privileged to wrestle at the Minnesota High School level, winning the 125-wt. class at state, and 212 class conference champs in track and wrestling. Larry graduated from Buffalo Lake High School in 1962 and from Mankato State University in 1968 with his bachelors in Math and computer science programming.

