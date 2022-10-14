Lana Jean Porter 1944-2022

Lana Jean Porter, 78, longtime Balsam Township resident, died Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Diamond Willow Assisted Living, Grand Rapids.
Born August 9, 1944, in Bigfork, she was the daughter of Roy “Gene” and Dorothy (Helleckson) Wilson. Her family moved from Northern Itasca County to Grand Rapids in 1953. Lana was a graduate of Grand Rapids High School and St. Cloud State University with a bachelor’s degree in education. Her teaching career spanned over 30 years, starting in Southern California then returning to Minnesota in ~1969 to teach in Anoka.
On July 10, 1971, Lana married Robert “Bob” Porter and shortly after, they moved to Balsam Township, where they ran the Sand Lake Store. Lana taught at the Balsam School for many years prior to moving around between Effie, Forest Lake and Southwest schools. Her classroom was filled with creativity, humor, and tons of hugs. Lana loved teaching and delighted in seeing her former students and colleagues through the years. She was also an avid quilter – making hundreds of quilts that family and friends still cherish.
Lana was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Linda Wilson and Kathy Buckley.
Survivors include her husband of 51 years, Bob; daughter, Amy (Bobbie Dunn) Porter and their children Ethan and Banks of Taipei, Taiwan; sisters, Susan (Tim) Johnson of Richfield, MN, and Wendy (Denny) Roy of Grand Rapids. Her many nieces and nephews affectionately referred to her as “Auntie Pal”. All will cherish and miss her humor and infectious laugh, tasty lefse and buns (yeast rolls), raspberry jam, handmade quilts, generous spirit, and so much more.
There will be a celebration of life for Lana during the summer of 2023.