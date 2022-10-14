Lana Jean Porter 1944-2022

Lana Jean Porter, 78, longtime Balsam Township resident, died Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Diamond Willow Assisted Living, Grand Rapids.

Born August 9, 1944, in Bigfork, she was the daughter of Roy “Gene” and Dorothy (Helleckson) Wilson. Her family moved from Northern Itasca County to Grand Rapids in 1953. Lana was a graduate of Grand Rapids High School and St. Cloud State University with a bachelor’s degree in education. Her teaching career spanned over 30 years, starting in Southern California then returning to Minnesota in ~1969 to teach in Anoka.

Tags

Recommended for you