LaMar Arthur Courrier 1938-2022

Born to Wilbert and Ruby Courrier at home on their farm south of Kiester, Minnesota. LaMar attended country school and graduated from Kiester High School in 1956. He enlisted in the Navy, July 1, 1956. LaMar served until his discharge in 1960. He served aboard the Kearsarge aircraft carrier as U.S. security division.
LaMar married Karen Wacholz on August 4, 1961. LaMar earned his BS degree in music education in 1961 and his MS degree in 1976. Both degrees were awarded from Mankato State University. LaMar taught vocal music education in Alden and Deer River, Minnesota for 34 years. He coached basketball, golf, marching band and choir. He enjoyed hunting, golfing, fishing, camping, and traveling. Spending time with his children and grandchildren was his joy and priority.
LaMar Arthur Courrier is preceded in death by his parents; Wilbert and Ruby Courrier, his father and mother-in-law William and Erma Wacholz, granddaughters Haley Linn Courrier and Allison Courrier Reed, in-laws Marlyn and Betty Wacholz.
LaMar is survived by his wife of 60+ years, Karen Courrier, son Chad Courrier (Robin), daughter Nan Marlette (Stephen), and daughter Sue Reed (Bob). Grandchildren; Nathan Marlette (Kalyn), Maddison Jongejans (Bart), Hannah Marlette, Matthew Marlette (Mariah), Jenna Courrier, David Marlette, Cole Reed, and Jonathan Marlette. Great grandson Miles William Marlette, brother’s Gary Courrier (Dorothy) and Gus Courrier (Julie), and many in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Cohasset, Minnesota or the charity of your choice.
Services Saturday, August 6th. Visitation 10:00 at the church. Service 11:00 Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 35568 Foxtail Lane, Cohasset, MN 55721.