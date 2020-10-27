Kyle Roy, 28, of Cohasset, Minnesota, died Saturday, October 24, 2020.
Kyle was born June 30, 1992, in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, to Kevin and Tracey (Johnson) Roy. He was a 2010 graduate from Grand Rapids High School and attended Itasca Community College. He worked for various directional drilling companies. He enjoyed outdoor activities, such as hunting, four-wheeling, and fishing. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, often getting into mischief with his brother, Kody, and playing cribbage. He was known to push his dad’s buttons. Kyle will be dearly missed by all those who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Richard and Adeline Roy; uncles, Ryan Johnson and Mike Shannon; and his great aunts, Ardis Caauwe, and Gloria Mehle.
Kyle is survived by his parents, Kevin and Tracey Roy; brother, Kody Roy; maternal grandparents, Raymond and Valeria Johnson; godfather, Curtis Johnson; girlfriend, Kristina Kallio; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends; and his best companion, Benjamin Goose.
Kyle Roy will be privately laid to rest at Warba Feeley Cemetery at a later date.
