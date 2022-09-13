Kristine R. Grover 1998-2022

Kristine R. Grover, age 24, of Deer River, MN died Saturday, September 10, 2022, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident near Hill City, MN.
Kristine was born in 1998 in Maplewood, MN to Craig Grover and Angela Biscardi. They moved to Grand Rapids in 2003 where Kristine grew up and attended school, graduating from Grand Rapids High School in 2016. Kristine was an extremely hard worker. She enjoyed traveling and spending time outdoors, hunting, fishing, and kayaking. She was very artistic and enjoyed painting and crafting.
Kristine was a radiant and empathic friend and always smiling. She was honest and helpful and loved being around people. Kristine had a wonderful sense of humor and a strong faith which she expressed in many ways.
Kristine is survived by her father, Craig (Rebecca) Grover; mother, Angela Biscardi (Ayodele Oriola); best friend, John Max; sisters, Anita Biscardi (Brian Crosby), Rachel Nimlos; brothers, Aaron Grover (Jasmine Jinks), Caleb Nimlos, Ayomide Oriola; paternal grandpa, Gene Grover; maternal grandparents, Richard and June Schultz; aunt, Heather (Mike) Angell and their children, Caleb, Makayla, and Parker; cousin, James Ballweber; and many other aunts, uncles, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her grandmother, Renee Grover, and stepdad, Henry Biscardi.
Visitation will be Friday, September 16, 2022, at 10:00 AM at Grand Rapids Assembly of God, Grand Rapids, MN followed by the 11:00 AM funeral service. Rev. Jason Kirschenmann will officiate. Burial will be at Itasca-Calvary Cemetery.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.