Kristine R. Grover 1998-2022

Kristine R. Grover, age 24, of Deer River, MN died Saturday, September 10, 2022, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident near Hill City, MN.

Kristine was born in 1998 in Maplewood, MN to Craig Grover and Angela Biscardi. They moved to Grand Rapids in 2003 where Kristine grew up and attended school, graduating from Grand Rapids High School in 2016. Kristine was an extremely hard worker. She enjoyed traveling and spending time outdoors, hunting, fishing, and kayaking. She was very artistic and enjoyed painting and crafting.

Recommended for you