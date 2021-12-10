Kristine K. Kemper 1957-2021

Kristine K. Kemper, age 64, of Grand Rapids, MN, passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at Essentia Health- St. Mary’s Medical Center, Duluth, MN.
Kris was born in 1957 to Edward and Mary “Lucille” Kemper in Minneapolis, MN. Kris was placed into foster care and then lived at the Faribault State Hospital until the age of 24. In 1991, she moved in with her new foster family, Karen and Gerald Bertram, who became abundantly important to her. The family moved to Grand Rapids in 1998 and Kris stayed with them until 2015 when she moved to the Orion Corporation for continued care. Kris enjoyed her work at Itasca Life Options.
Kris loved Christmas time and enjoyed looking at the lights and decorations that everyone would put up.
Preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Lucille, and foster father, Gerald Bertram. Kris is survived by her foster mother, Karen Bertram; foster brothers, Richard (Pam) Bertram, Todd (Lori) Bertram, Jeff (Denise) Bertram, Mike (Debbie) Bertram; her sister, Colleen Garland; her family at Orion; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Monday, December 13, 2021, at 12:00 PM at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN followed by the 1:00 PM memorial service. Rev. Art Schoonmaker will officiate. Burial will be at Wildwood Cemetery, Cohasset, MN.
