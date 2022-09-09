Kimberly J. DeCenzo, age 63, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022, at home surrounded by family.
Kimberly was born in 1958 to Dr. Louis and Jeanne Karish in Grand Rapids, MN. She graduated from Greenway High School in 1977 and then received training from St. Luke’s Hospital as an x-ray technician. She worked as an x-ray technician in Duluth and Grand Rapids. Kim and Pete DeCenzo were united in marriage on April 19, 1986. Kim loved gardening, camping and was a true steward of the land. She was a caregiver to friends and family and was the “go to” person for many in need.
Kim is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Pete; sister, Beth Karish of Boulder, CO; brother, Scott (Marjie) Karish of Littleton, CO; 12 nieces and nephews; and her neighborhood boys, who she loved so much. Though she had no kids, she was adopted by many.
A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, from 2:00-4:00PM at Longyear Park, Coleraine, MN.
In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to Second Harvest North Central Food Bank, 2222 E US Hwy 2, Grand Rapids, MN.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.