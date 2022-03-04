Kim M. Morgan 1962-2022

Kim M. (Hanks) Morgan, 1962 – 2022, passed away with family at her side Sunday, February 27, 2022 at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital, Grand Rapids, MN.
Kim was born on May 7, 1962 in Grand Rapids, MN to James and Sandra Hanks. Kim was very loving, full of life and humor. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, antiquing, and collecting agates. She loved animals and going to the casino. Kim graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1980. She worked as a cosmetologist, bartender, and volunteered at the Salvation Army.
Kim is preceded in death by her parents, James and Sandra Hanks; and grandson, Baby Tristen James Michael Morgan.
Kim is survived by her daughter, Karrie Lynn Hauser; son, Scott (Nicole) Morgan; sisters, Chris Hanks and Lynn Hanks; grandchildren, Jordan Morgan, Scott, Riley, Tonia, and Savanna; great grandsons, Sebastian and Casper Aguas; niece, Alicia (Derek) Hawkinson; nephew, Brady Nichols; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Kim also leaves behind her precious cat, Sassy.
A Celebration of Life for Kim will be held at Solid Rock Church of God, Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 11:00 AM.
Arrangements are with Libbey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.libbeyfuneralhome.com.