Kevin Robert Mayberry, 49, died peacefully of natural causes in Minneapolis, Thursday, August 26, 2021. Kevin had an adventurous spirit, moving with his family from birthplace Sioux City, IA to the mountains of Cody, WY in 1980. As a small lad, his favorite summertime fun was to hitch a daily ride on a pontoon navigating the whitewater rapids near Yellowstone NP. And rarely did he miss the Cody Country Gunfighters street show near Buffalo Bill’s hotel. Kevin also loved to play baseball.
As a teenager, he moved with family to Grand Rapids, MN where, following his love for music, played saxophone, and percussion in the high school marching band. He earned a BA in economics, graduating with honors from the University of St. Thomas, St. Paul, MN.
Kevin pursued a banking career in Minneapolis-St. Paul. His last position was with a Twin Cities branch of Ally Financial for five years, an international banking corporation.
Kevin is survived by his mother, Kathleen Galas, and stepfather, Jerry Galas of Manitowoc, WI; father Robert and stepmother Georgia (Binder) Mayberry of Winnebago, NE; sister Kimberly Mayberry of Sioux City, IA; brothers Peter (Elizabeth) Mayberry and Everett Mayberry, both of Omaha; stepbrothers Randy Conaway of St. Paul, MN, Christopher (Shannon) Galas of Seattle, Jonathan Galas, Twin Cities and three nieces, four nephews and one great-nephew.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the near future at a date to be announced. Expressions of sympathy can be sent to his mother, Kathleen Galas, at 1631 S. 17th St., Manitowoc, WI 54220