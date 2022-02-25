Kevin Lee Randall 1957-2022

Kevin Lee Randall. 2/12/1957-2/11/2022. Born February 12, 1957, in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, Kevin was a 1975 graduate of Grand Rapids High School.
He attended Alexandria Technical & Community College and, upon graduation, pursued a long and successful career as an avionics technician.
Kevin was employed in Indiana and Oklahoma before accepting a management position with General Dynamics/Gulfstream Aerospace in Savannah, Georgia, where he recently retired due to health issues.
He played guitar in a rock band during his high school years, and his passion for classic rock and vintage pop music stayed with him his entire life.
Kevin also had a love for dogs and was rarely seen without one or two alongside him throughout his life.
He was an avid defender of the Second Amendment and was more than willing to argue his political positions with anyone who dared.
Kevin was also a York Rite and Scottish Rite Freemason, as well as a Shriner.
Kevin was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence “Curly” and Jeanette Randall, of Grand Rapids; sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Wayne Bratteli, of Fridley, Minnesota. He is survived by brothers Larry (Diane) of Bemidji, Minnesota; Dale (Cindy) of Grand Rapids; and Steven (Rita) of Carlton, Minnesota.
A memorial service for Kevin will be held in the spring in Minnesota.