Kevin Duane Schaaff Sr. 1959- 2021

Kevin Duane Schaaff Sr. began his journey from St. Mary’s in Rochester, MN on June 23, 2021 at the age of 61. Kevin was born on September 30, 1959 in Cass Lake, Minnesota to Nancy Schaaf-Arnoux. He graduated from Central High School in Minneapolis, MN in 1978, where he was an upperclassman to the late Prince. Kevin absolutely loved attending the MN State Fair. He never missed an opening day, Thursday, for the past 44 years and even quit a job in order to go. He enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas, Nevada and going to casinos to play the game “Buffalo”. He was employed at Sunbelt Granola Company (7 yrs), Trico Courrier Service (10 yrs), Serpico Painting (7 yrs), Tan-L-A Lotion Company (6 yrs), Mille-lacs-KLS Construction Company (5 yrs), Kevin and Grams Diner (8yrs-present). He will be remembered as a loving husband, dad, grandpa, son, brother, uncle, cousin, and most of all a friend.
Kevin is survived by his wife Liz Schaaf, son Kevin (Sport) Jr. Ralph, daughters Bernie and Beth, Siblings: Laurie, Celeste, Carol (Bob), Jane, Sally, Rick, Robert (Paula), Brett, Darrick, Scott, Jerome, and Ronnie, granddaughters Alexus, Monica, Salena, and Lilly, Very Special Friends: Mike and Laura Studer of Burton, Michigan, and a Very Special Aunt Maryann Shedd.
The family that welcomes Kevin into the spirit world is his mom Nancy Schaaf-Arnoux, Mike “Sonny” Brown, Aaron Brown, Michelle Brown, Michelle Olivarez, and Eric Wakanabo. A wake is scheduled for 4pm on Monday, June 28, 2021 in Ball Club, MN at the Lone Eagle Center. This will be followed by the funeral on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 11am. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Kevin’s life.
ARRANGEMENTS BY: Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River & Bigfork, Minnesota