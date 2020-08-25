Kerry Lea Heiniemi, age 40, of Goodland, MN, died Thursday, August 20, 2020.
Kerry was born November 6, 1979 in Hibbing, MN to Ronald and Terri (Holmes) Nelson. After graduating from Nashwauk-Keewatin High School in 1998, she attended Itasca Community College before graduating from University of Wisconsin-Superior with a degree in Social Work. Kerry worked for North Homes at Keewatin Elementary School and was on the Goodland Township Board.
She will be remembered as a mother very devoted to her four children and for her commitment to the Goodland Community, including revitalizing the baseball program and field, and starting the Goodland Christmas Festival. She was a joy to be around, had a heart of gold, and was an all-around awesome person. Kerry brought light to everyone’s lives through her strong faith in Jesus. As an inspirational and out-going person who cared about everyone, Kerry will be greatly missed.
Preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents; uncles, Roger Nelson and Jon Holmes; and cousin, Aaron Felix.
Kerry is survived by her two sons, Jace and Gabe; two daughters, Aysli and Jovie; parents, Ron and Terri Nelson; brother, Brian Nelson; sister, Jodi (Tim) Esler; nieces, Felicia Esler, Shauni Nelson, and Kyla Esler; special friend, Jon Obrecht; and several extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 28, 2020 until the 12:00 PM Funeral Service at the Goodland Ball Field, 19571 County Road 560, Goodland, MN 55742. Rev. Zach McNeil to officiate. Due to limited seating at the field, the family asks that you please bring a chair. Interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Goodland, MN.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.