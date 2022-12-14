Kent Christopher Rahne 1969-2022

Kent Christopher Rahne, 53, of St. Michael passed away on Dec. 5, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Kent was born in Grand Rapids, MN, on February 6, 1969, to Jerry & Joyce Rahne. While growing up, Kent achieved the honor of becoming an Eagle Scout. Kent graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1987, then earned a degree in computer engineering from UMD in 1992. Kent worked for LSS Data Systems/Meditech as a computer programmer for over 28 years. Kent & Marci grew up together and were married for 26 years. He was fiercely proud of the life & family they built together. Kent’s greatest joy in life was his children. He often said he wasn’t sure how he got lucky enough to get the two very best kids in the world. He could often be found coaching youth hockey and baseball, pacing the sidelines of soccer fields, and cheering on Abbie & William during their events. He loved spending time with them and was a wonderful Dad. Kent loved to hunt and fish and was a member of the Crow River Sportsman’s Club. He had the great privilege of coaching the STMA High School Trap Shooting team and cherished the trap community. He loved the outdoors especially family trips up north, the cabin in Wisconsin, and ski trips to Michigan. Kent was preceeded in death by his grandparents, Julian & Mary Rahne, and Rudolph & Rose Erklouts. He is survived by his wife: Marci (nee Hare), children: Abbie & William; his dog Bear; parents: Jerry & Joyce Rahne; In-laws: Bill & Rhoda Hare; siblings: Kevin Rahne, Kenny (Kim) Rahne, Kendra (Geoff) Devenney; brother-in law: Mike (Lisa) Hare; nieces & nephews: Britta, Anna, Cole, Kaitlyn, Hannah & Chelsea; and many other cherished family members and friends. Celebration of Kent’s life: Saturday, February 4, 2023, Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Maple Grove, MN followed by food & fellowship at Rush Creek Golf Course. The family encourages attendees to wear their favorite flannel to the celebration.
