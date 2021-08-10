Kenneth Woodrow Averill 1929 - 2021

Kenneth Woodrow Averill passed away August 6, 2021 at his home surrounded by his favorite girls: Wife Ramona, Daughter Cherie, Granddaughters: Bobbi, Ramona & Liseta.
Ken was born April 3, 1929 in Jackson, MI to Fordis, & Eva Averill. Ken always called Hill City, MN “Home”! As a young man he started his lifetime career as a Milkman, and later he was known as the Taystee Bread Man!
His favorite delivery date would be the day he met his Sweetheart, Ramona who later became his wife of 61 years. They raised their two children as his career moved him and his family around to: International Falls, Virginia, Eveleth, and Grand Rapids.
Ken was proceeded in death by his parents. Two very special people, Woodrow & Dora Smith of Brainerd, MN. Sister: Helen (Honey) Averill. Brothers: LeRoy Smith, Keith Smith both from Brainerd MN, And a Great Grandson Austin Palkovich of Chisholm.
He is survived by his wife Ramona (Birt). Two children Robert (Pat) Coe of Chico CA, and Cherie (Chris) Averill Manner of Mt. Iron. Three Granddaughters: Amber (Ron) McKinnis, Bobbi Lin (Pat) Succio and Ramona (Eric) Helmer. Also blessed with 11 Great Grandchildren and three Great Great Grandsons and many nieces and nephews.
Brothers: David (Christie) Averill, Donald (Eva) Smith. Sisters: Donna Jensen, Della Mimm, Phyllis (Bob) Tilley, Patricia Pint, Ruth (Mike) Hardy.
We would like to extend a special Thank You to East Range Hospice. You were all so kind and we appreciate all the help you have given us.
Funeral services will be held Monday August 16, 2021 at Rupp Funeral in Chisholm, MN at 3:00 pm. A lunch will follow at Ken & Ramona’s home.
To sign the guest book online and leave a memorial message please visit: www.ruppfuneralhome.com.