Kenneth W. Hansen, age 77, of Hill City, MN passed away unexpectedly Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital, Grand Rapids, MN.

Arrangements are pending with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.

