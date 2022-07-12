Kenneth W. Hansen 1945-2022

Kenneth W. Hansen, age 77, of Hill City, MN passed away unexpectedly at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital on Thursday, July 7, 2022.
Kenneth Wayne Hansen was born May 9, 1945 to Emma M. (Kounkel) and Sydney H. Hansen in Swatara, Minnesota. He attended school in Aitkin, Minnesota. On December 13, 1962, he was married to his sweetheart, Beverly J. Tix and together they raised a family of four sons. Throughout his working years, Ken was a machinist for 37 years, retiring in 2007 from Bondhus Manufacturing in Monticello, MN where he was proud to make Bondhus hex wrenches. Following his retirement, Kenny and Beverly moved back to Hill City, MN to enjoy their retired years. Kenny was known as a “tinker-er” - he was always fixing and working on something! He truly enjoyed being a wood cutter and fishing with his sons and his beloved German Shepherd, Misty. In his later years, he took up the hobby of reading – always Westerns. He especially enjoyed reading every book written by author, Louis L’amour. He recently began making maple syrup and loved the entire process. He was a devoted husband to his wife, Bev and truly enjoyed spending time with four sons and their families.
Ken will be deeply missed by his wife of nearly 60 years, Beverly; four sons, Wayne Hansen (Tammy Schueller), Ward (Mari) Hansen, William (Barb) Hansen, and Warren “Tiger” (Darlene) Hansen; 14 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; sisters, Lois Hunt, Carol (LeRoy) Gruhlke, and Janice Christensen; his in-law, Dona (Arnie) Landrus, Linda (Lyle) Hammargren, Georgia (Larry) Pikula, William (Jeanne) Tix and Joe Tix (Norma McNeil); and many nieces and nephews.
Ken was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Heather Marie Hansen; his parents, Sydney and Emma Hansen; siblings, Elmer Hansen, Virgil Hansen, Donald Hansen, Jerry Hansen, Luverne Barnes and Lorraine Doose; his mother and father-in-law, Wilma and George Tix; and his dog, Misty.
A celebration of Ken’s life will be held at 1:00 PM, Sunday, July 17th at Spang Town Hall, 35402 Spang Rd, Hill City, MN 55748 with lunch and refreshments.