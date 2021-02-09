Kenneth Roger Betz “Roger”, age 89 of Bovey, MN passed away on Thursday, February 4, 2021 in the Garden Court Chateau in Grand Rapids, MN.
He was born May 24, 1931 in Grand Rapids, MN to Leo John “Bud” and Mildred (Shipman) Betz. Roger graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1949 and enlisted in the United States Marine Corp. He served during the Korean War at Camp Pendleton in California. After discharge, he served in the Reserves thru the Grand Rapids Armory for 12 years.
He attended Dunwoody Industrial Vocational School from 1952 thru 1954 and received his degree in drafting and carpentry. Upon his return to Grand Rapids, he worked for Stan Helmer Construction until 1959. Desiring to expand his construction knowledge, he attended Bemidji State University until 1962 and received his teaching degree. His first job teaching started in the fall of 1962 at Osseo High School.
Longing to return back home, he accepted a position at Greenway High School from 1965 until his retirement in 1988. At Greenway, he taught wood working, carpentry, architectural drafting and fiberglass. He was instrumental in the layout and development of the wood shop, and his carpentry classes erected many garages for citizens in the Bovey-Coleraine area.
Roger married the love of his life, Arline Haynes in 1956 and they were married over 60 years. Roger was involved in the Greenway Lions Club, Bovey Civic Club, meals on wheels and enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, bowling and doing carpentry work and home improvements on the side, and playing cards.
After retirement, they traveled to the shores of South Texas, along the Padre Islands. As winter birds, they purchased a mobile home in Mission, TX until 2017. It was a place they loved to go in the winter and established new friendships with Midwesterners that occupied the park.
Roger is survived by two sons; George and Dan of Bovey, MN, Grandchildren; Nate (Olive) Betz, Alli Betz, Ryan Betz and Kristine (Mike) Schaan and two great grandchildren, a sister; Vivian Baudette of Kelso, WA and various nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers; Floyd, Raymond, William, sister; Dorothy, and loving wife Arline.
Roger was an advocate of vocational schools in his teachings, and his impact guided many of his students to pursue a trade in a vocational school or stride to become a teacher. His family will be carrying on his teaching legacy by creating the K. Roger Betz Vocational Award. Monetary gifts received will be used to help create an annual scholarship, awarded to a deserving student from Greenway. Contributions can be mailed to the family at: P.O. Box 185, Bovey, MN. 55709.
Visitation will be held from 3:00-5:00 PM on Saturday, February 20, 2021 in the Peterson Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services, Coleraine, MN. A Graveside service for family only will be held later this summer.
