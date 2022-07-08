Kenneth Olson and Mildred “Peggy” Olson

Kenneth Olson 90, and Mildred “Peggy” Olson 88 of Cohasset died on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in the Sugar Brook Villa in Cohasset, MN.
Kenneth was born on December 11, 1931, in Coleraine, MN, he was the son of Edwin and Hilda (Rundquist) Olson. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran, where he was an aircraft mechanic and was especially proud of working on B29’s. He worked for 49 years as the parts man at H&M Auto.
Peggy was born on July 15, 1933, in Eagle Bend, MN, the daughter of Bert and Maybelle (Johnson) Jones. She was a homemaker, and Ken and Peggy were married in the Marble Methodist Church on January 4, 1953.
Ken and Peggy were married 69 ½ years. They loved to bowl together, enjoyed their time at Sugar Brook, doing activities and meeting new friends. They loved their family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, enjoyed giving away treasures, and also loved their dog Max. They enjoyed making their secret recipe of peanut brittle and had a list of people to receive it. They enjoyed attending the Bovey Farmers Day, where all family would gather and enjoy the parade together. Christmas was always a big deal as they went all out with decorations, and hundreds of bulbs on the Christmas tree. Peggy loved to hug and not let go.
Survivors include their children; Roni (Kenneth) Mabry, Kraig Olson, Kerry (Cathy) Olson, Wendy (Randy) Dixon, Patti (Ed) Casey and Penny (Keith) Deal, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, many other family members, and close friends and their Sugar Brook family.
They were preceded in death by their parents and some siblings.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sugar Brook Villa Activity Fund c/o Melissa Ingvaldson.
Services will be 11:00 AM, Friday, September 2, 2022 in the Peterson Funeral Chapel. Interment will be in the Blackberry Cemetery.
Arrangements by the Peterson Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service.