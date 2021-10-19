Kenneth Oliver Lipscy 1942 - 2021

Kenneth Oliver Lipscy, age 79, of Hill City, MN, passed away Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital.
Ken was born in 1942 to Oliver and Alice Lipscy in Mankato, MN and later moved to Hill City, MN. After graduating from Grand Rapids High School, Ken enlisted in the United States Navy serving from 1960 to 1963. Ken and JoAnn McCarthy were united in marriage on November 30, 1963. He worked as a coater operator for Blandin Paper Company for over 39 years. He enjoyed being outdoors, especially gathering and producing maple syrup with his cousin Roy “Bud” Nieman.
Preceded in death by his parents; wife, JoAnn; and brother, Jim.
Kenneth is survived by his sons, Kenneth (Racquel), Randy (Shirley), Scott (Becky), Christopher; daughters, Tracy (Dan), Tessy (Eric Hutchins), Jennifer (Ken Motter); four siblings, Mike, John, Mary “Alice” Snodsmith, Ann Frawley; 19 grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Visitation will be Friday, October 22, 2021, at 12:00PM at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN followed by the 1:00 PM funeral service. Burial will be at Macville Cemetery, Swatara, MN.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.