Kenneth N. Simonson 1927 - 2021

Kenneth N. Simonson, age 93, of Bovey, MN passed away Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at Grand Village.
Kenneth was born in 1927 to Albert and Helen Simonson in Jolliet Township, ND. When Kenneth was 11, the family moved to Faribault, MN when farming became to difficult in North Dakota. After high school, Kenneth served in the United States Navy during World War II. After his discharge, Kenneth attended Dunwoody College and completed courses in electrical work. Kenneth and Betty Luedke were united in marriage on June 19, 1948 at the Congregational Church in Faribault, MN. Kenneth worked various jobs until he started at Farmers Insurance where he worked in sales until his retirement in 1994. Kenneth and Betty moved to Burnt Shanty Lake in Bovey, MN in 1994.
Kenneth and Betty enjoyed travelling and spending winters in Port Isabelle, Texas. with friends. Kenneth loved to hunt, fish, and watch football, especially the Minnesota Vikings where he held season tickets. Kenneth was a wonderful husband, father, and provider for his family.
Preceded in death by his parents; three sisters; two brothers; and daughter-in-law, Jacqueline Sue Simonson. Kenneth is survived by his wife of 72 years, Betty; sons, Gary (Janice) Simonson, Bruce Simonson; four grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.
A private family memorial service will be held at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN. Burial will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.