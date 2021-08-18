Kenneth Matthews

Kenneth Matthews, 77, of Cohasset, MN died Saturday, August 14, 2021 at his daughter’s home.

Memorial services will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, August 19, 2021 at the Olson-Schwartz Funeral Home. Family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

He had a passion for racing and was track champ at the Bemidji Speedway for 4 consecutive years. He did not miss a Vikings game. The other love in his life was his grandchildren.

He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Clyde; son, Edward Matthews; grandchildren, Dustin (Vanessa) Clyde, Casey (Sara) Clyde and Ciera (Jared) Stine; great-grandson, Earl Paul Stine; step-children, Debbie (Brian) Pierce, Dawn (Jeff) Pike and David Bettridge; brothers, Don (Nancy) Matthews and Jimmy (Liz) George; sisters, Linda Smith, Nancy (Dwayne) Hedlund, Janice Sorenson and Carol (Elroy) Sorheim and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by, his mother Emmy and step-father James George Sr.; sister, Evie Skerik; brothers-in-law, Joe Skerik and Robert Smith and grand niece, Annette Smith.

