Kenneth Leroy Washburn, 77 of Eveleth, died Thursday, September, 24, 2020 at The Waterview Woods in Eveleth.
Kenneth, was born on April 17, 1943 in Astoria, Oregon to John and Adeline (Bergeron) Washburn. He lived in Hill City and Eveleth before making his home in Fayal Township. He worked for U.S. Steel Mining Company. Kenneth loved ricing on the lakes, fishing and music; he was never without his harmonica. He also enjoyed working at his saw mill and working outdoors.
He is survived by his children: Vicky Mattson, Shawn Washburn, Gary Mattson, Sheila (Bob) Winters, Amy Lindgren and Daynita (Luke) Smith; 6 grandchildren: Heather, Amber, Aryan, Audrianna, Coral and Owen; 2 great-grandchildren: Calvin and Johnathan; 2 sisters: Patricia (Ronnie) Daniels and Karen Valley; several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at the Fayal Town Hall, 4375 Shady Lane, Eveleth. Burial will be at the Macville Hay Point Cemetery, Hill City. Arrangements are entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth. www.cron-sheehy.com