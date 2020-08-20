Kenneth Leroy Truebenbach, age 75, of Bigfork, MN passed away at his home surrounded by family on Friday, August 14, 2020.
Kenneth was born in 1944 to Leroy and Lillian Truebenbach in Mankato, MN. Ken graduated from Mapleton High School in 1962 and from Mankato State University in 1968. Ken and Judy Ann Hollerich were united in marriage on August 19, 1967 in Vernon Center. Ken served in the United States Army Reserves from 1967-1972. He taught math in Gaylord High School and at Sibley East Junior high for 35 years and coached football and basketball. Ken retired in 2000 and he and Judy moved to Talmoon in 2001.
Ken was active with the city council in Gaylord, MN for many years. He was a member of Knights of Columbus, Gaylord American Legion, and St. Michael’s Catholic Church. After moving to Talmoon, he served on the church council at Jesse Lake Lutheran Church. He was a member of the local Snowmobile Club and taught snowmobile safety classes. Ken was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed many activities that allowed him to spend time in nature.
Ken was known for his ability to form lasting and loyal relationships and would strike up a meaningful conversation with whomever he met. His neighbors would seek his advice and were known to refer to him as the “mayor” of Centerpoint Road. He passed on to his children and grandchildren the love for boating, sports, and nature. When he had that twinkle in his eye, you knew he was about to say something witty. He was a treasure.
Preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and Lillian. Ken is survived by his wife of almost 53 years, Judy; sons, Daniel (Alicia) of Elk River, MN and Timothy (Alisa) of Cambridge, MN; sister, Judith (Marvin) Gartner of Mapleton, MN; six grandchildren, Lily, Ellie, Chloe, Benjamin, Henry, and Lainey.
A Gathering of Family and Friends will be on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN. An additional Celebration of Life will take place on Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 PM at the Gaylord City Park, Gaylord, MN as Ken was always up for a good Happy Hour.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to:
ALS Association, Development Department, 1275 K Street NW Suite 250, Washington, DC 20005 American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123
Jesse Lake Church, 44281 Co Hwy 4, Talmoon, MN 56637
