Kenneth John Daniels 1945-2022

Kenneth John Daniels was born on December 6, 1945, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth, MN to John and Wilma (Barlou) Daniels. He passed away November 14, 2022, at home. 

Ken Graduated from Remer High School in 1963, and Itasca Junior College in 1964, after graduation, Ken married Rose Cole. They had two children together, Paula and John. Ken worked for the Wringer Co. in Park Rapids, MN, then transferred to the Wringer plant in New Hampshire for two years at which time the family moved back to the Park Rapids area. He was a manager for three Holiday stations before he started his career in the logging industry working for Walsh Logging until his retirement in 2012. His son, John worked right along side him for 25 years.

