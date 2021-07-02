Kenneth James Tahtinen 1938- 2021

It is with great sadness that the family of Kenneth James Tahtinen of Cambridge, MN, formerly of Grand Rapids, MN, announce his passing on June 26, 2021, at the age of 82.
Ken was born July 15, 1938 in Minneapolis, MN of Finnish parents, Sylvia Petman Autio Tahtinen and William Tahtinen. They moved to Trout Lake Township, MN when Ken was a small child.
Ken is survived by his beloved wife, Betty Joy (Smith) of 57 years, his son James, daughter, Deborah and son, Michael (Sarah). Grandchildren: Nathaniel, Brandon, Mitchell, Justine, Joseph, Morgan & Rennah, and five beautiful, great-grandchildren.
Ken had a hard-working childhood and upbringing on a farm in the Trout Lake Township, MN with his two brothers, Donald and Duane. They raised dairy cows and other livestock. They also worked hard with their father logging timber. Ken was educated at Grand Rapids Sr. High School, and Bemidji State University where he studied music. Ken served in the U.S. Army as a Copier, where he deciphered and copied secret documents. He was stationed in Ethiopia and was able to travel to many different countries during his service. He was honorable discharged in 1967.
Ken married the love of his life, Betty Joy (Smith) of Grand Rapids, MN in Oct. of 1964 at St. Joseph’s Church. They remained in Grand Rapids to work and raise a family. Ken worked for Blandin Paper Co. for 31 years as a Coater Machine Operator. He was awarded many times for his hard work and safety records. Ken also drove school bus for the 318 School District most of that time as well. After retirement, he enjoyed many opportunities driving for The Shubat Transportation Co. He drove Motorcoaches over much of the country and into Mexico. He said many times that it was one of the most enjoyable jobs he had done. Ken was a member of the Full Gospel Church of Grand Rapids for over 30 years.
Ken had a great passion for music and was a talented musician. His music experience started with the High School marching band and continued with rock-n-roll & country bands during his time in the military (where he had the privilege of having lunch with Roy Acoff, “1st King of Country”). Having become a skilled musician his music career expanded to include The Northwoods Opera, The West Range Country Show, The Itasca Symphony Orchestra, The Showboat Band, various polka bands and his local church music ministry. He also sang in the Itasca Community Chorus and church choir. His love and talent for music continues on through his children and grandchildren.
One of Ken’s many hobbies included woodworking. He enjoyed making many beautiful pieces which included tables, blanket racks, birdhouses & bird feeders for his family and friends, and a treasured heirloom cradle for his grand-children. He loved fishing and camping and did so every chance he got. Ken and his wife were members of a snowmobile club early on and a camping club during his retirement. He loved playing cribbage, having coffee-time and fellowship with his friends, including telling lots of Finn jokes. He had a great sense of humor and anyone who knew Ken will never forget his enjoyment of telling jokes and horseplay.
Ken and Betty had moved to Bovey, MN from 2008 - 2018 and then on to Cambridge, MN in 2018 to be closer to family.
A Memorial Service celebrating Ken’s life will be held on Saturday, July 10th, Visitation Noon-1, Service at 1:00 pm, held at Full Gospel Church, by Pastor Ben Salmi, 35 SE 6th St., Grand Rapids, MN. Military Honors and reception to follow.
