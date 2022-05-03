Kenneth James “Jim” Affleck 1949-2022

Kenneth James “Jim” Affleck, Jr., fondly known as “Moose”, age 72, of Grand Rapids, MN, passed away on Sunday, May 1, 2022. Jim was born in 1949 in Grand Rapids, MN to Dorothy and Kenneth J. Affleck, Sr. He graduated from Grand Rapids High School and the University of Minnesota. He worked as a field inspector for engineering firms and later obtained his real estate license. Jim then became an agent for Coldwell Banker Northwoods Realty until his retirement in 2019. Jim was a 35-year member of Cap Baker Lions Club in Grand Rapids and received numerous awards for his service. He was actively involved with the club’s Fun Night fundraiser and Pike for Vets fishing contests. Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with friends. He was known for organizing annual goose hunting trips to Canada, pheasant hunts at Bader’s game farm, fishing trips and many memorable ice fishing excursions. Jim knew all the lakes in Itasca County including many he referred to as “secret” lakes.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, aunts and uncles, and several very close friends. Jim is survived by several cousins, and a multitude of great friends. Memorials may be directed to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church or Cap Baker Lions Club.
Jim’s memorial service will be 11:00 AM on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN with a visitation beginning at 10:00 AM. Burial will be at Itasca Calvary Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN. Deacon Steve Schuler will officiate.
