Kenneth James Derfler, of Nashwauk, MN, passed away at his home on Big Sucker Lake surrounded by his loving wife and children after losing his battle to cancer, on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at the age of 71.
Ken was born in 1949 to Arthur and Mildred Derfler in Grand Rapids, MN. He graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1968 and competed in baseball, cross country, and gymnastics. He served two years in the Army, and married Patricia Ann Derfler on February 3, 1973, on the family farm in Hill City, MN.
Preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Mildred (Berg) Derfler. Survived by his loving wife, Patricia of more than 47 years; four children: Tina (Joe) Pocrnich of Andover, MN; Jessica (Gary) Cook of Andover, MN; Sarah (Ken) Decoster of Coleraine, MN; and Anton (Deb) Derfler of Pengilly, MN; nine grandchildren: Gage, Augustus “Gus”, Logan, Alexia “Lexi”, Jack, Luke, Zoe, Ellivia “Livi”, and Ryder; two sisters Phyllis (Mike) Lipscy of Hill City, MN, and Darlene (Fred) Tanner of Bovey, MN; four nieces, a nephew, and close cousins.
Ken and Patty moved to the Iron Range from Princeton, MN in 1978. Ken worked as a maintenance mechanic on the “Bull Gang” at Hibbing Taconite and retired after 32 years of service.
Ken enjoyed many outdoor activities including hunting big bucks and fishing. He attended many of his kids’ and grandkids’ activities and always enjoyed watching Minnesota Twins Baseball, MN Vikings Football, and MN Wild Hockey teams as well as Nascar. He was a member of the American Legion Post 307, participated in the Honor Guard, and marched in the Nashwauk Memorial Day Celebration and annual Nashwauk 4th of July parades. Ken was always a hit whenever he brought out his guitar and sang around the campfire, perhaps enjoying a Blatz or two or more.
Services at Rowe Funeral Home in Grand Rapids, MN as follows: Visitation: Friday, September 4, 2020, 11 am to 1 pm. Funeral service to be held at 1:00 pm. Military Honors and Interment immediately following funeral at Nashwauk Cemetery. Celebration of Life with refreshments immediately after interment at Lone Pine Hall in Pengilly, Minnesota.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Fairview Range Home Care and Hospice, Mesabi Mall Hibbing, 1101 East 37th Street Suite 27, Hibbing, MN 55746. The family of Ken Derfler would like to give a special thank you to the hospice team who provided exceptional care of Ken, with a special thank you to RN “Gus” K.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.