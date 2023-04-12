Kenneth Clayton “Casey” Renslow 1941-2023

Kenneth Clayton “Casey” Renslow, age 81, of Grand Rapids, MN, passed away and left this earthly world Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Grand Rapids, MN with his wife by his side.
Casey was born in 1941 to Clayton and Frances (Lonergan) Renslow in St. Paul, MN. He graduated from Harding High School in St. Paul in 1959 and then served his country in the U.S. Air Force. While he was stationed at Westover Air Force Base in Chicopee Falls, MA, he met the love of his life, Georgette LeDuc, and they were united in marriage August 19, 1961, in Springfield, MA. After his discharge from the service, he moved his family to Minnesota and he took some night classes at the U of M and also went to vocational technical college in St. Paul, MN for training to be a chef. He was employed with several places in the metro area prior to working with the State of Minnesota at the Anoka Regional Treatment Center. He volunteered for Robbinsdale Police Reserve for 36 years. Following his retirement in 2006, Casey and Georgette moved to Grand Rapids.
Casey always liked to help in some way, would talk to anyone, and loved volunteering. When his son was in Cub Scouts, he was a scout leader. In his retirement, he was a member of the coin club, lifetime member of the American Legion, and enjoyed volunteering at the YMCA in Grand Rapids.
Casey is preceded in death by his father, Clayton, who passed away in World War II, his mother, Frances; his step- father, Robert Moyer; sisters-in-law, Jennifer Moyer and Patty Moyer.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Georgette; son, Kevin (Tina) Renslow of St. Cloud, MN; daughter, Diana Renslow of Eagan, MN; sister, Donna Branville of Lady Lake, FL; brothers, Robert (Andree) Moyer of Lady Lake, FL, and Tim (Cindy) Moyer of Leesburg, FL; three grandchildren, Jordan and Hayley Renslow, Michael (Jenny) Maroney; and two great-grandsons.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to special friends, Rosie, Larry, and Latoya who always made him smile and to the care given by the staff of Moments Hospice and his friends and staff at River Grand.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN beginning at 10:00 AM with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 AM. Burial with full military honors will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Camp Ripley Junction near Little Falls, Minnesota on Monday, April 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM.
