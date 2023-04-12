Kenneth Clayton “Casey” Renslow 1941-2023

Kenneth Clayton “Casey” Renslow, age 81, of Grand Rapids, MN, passed away and left this earthly world Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Grand Rapids, MN with his wife by his side.

Casey was born in 1941 to Clayton and Frances (Lonergan) Renslow in St. Paul, MN. He graduated from Harding High School in St. Paul in 1959 and then served his country in the U.S. Air Force. While he was stationed at Westover Air Force Base in Chicopee Falls, MA, he met the love of his life, Georgette LeDuc, and they were united in marriage August 19, 1961, in Springfield, MA. After his discharge from the service, he moved his family to Minnesota and he took some night classes at the U of M and also went to vocational technical college in St. Paul, MN for training to be a chef. He was employed with several places in the metro area prior to working with the State of Minnesota at the Anoka Regional Treatment Center. He volunteered for Robbinsdale Police Reserve for 36 years. Following his retirement in 2006, Casey and Georgette moved to Grand Rapids.

