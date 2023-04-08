Kenneth “Casey” Renslow, age 81, of Grand Rapids, MN, passed away Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Grand Rapids, MN.

Arrangements are pending with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.

To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Renslow as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

