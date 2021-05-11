Kenneth Bonice 1963-2021

Kenneth Bonice, age 57, of Hibbing, Minnesota, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021, at Fairview Range Medical Center.
Kenneth was born in 1963 to Carl and Thelma Bonice in Columbus Ohio. He attended school at Wilton High School in Wilton, Iowa, before continuing his education at Muscatine Community College in Iowa and Hibbing Community College. He worked as an appliance repairman.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Earl and Lula Holbrook; and his paternal grandparents, Leonard and Opal Fields, and Tiney Bonice.
Kenneth is survived by his parents, Carl and Thelma Bonice; sisters, Angie (Donald) Watson and Kathy (Mark) Piekkola; kinship brother, Scott (Carla) Lyman; nieces, Katie (Adam) Currie, Amy Watson, Stephanie (Mike) Villella, and Taylor (Joe) Connelly; and nephew, Josh Ray.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Salvation Army.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.