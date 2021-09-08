Kenneth Blake Casper, age 71, of Grand Rapids passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Solway Hospice House in Duluth, MN.
Ken was preceded in death by his father, Clyde Casper; mother, Loretta Johnson; sister, Nancy Stanley; brother, Bradley Casper; and son, Kenneth David Casper.
He is survived by his brothers, Edward (Susan) Casper of Grand Rapids, MN and David Casper of Phoenix, AZ.
Ken had a great love of dogs. His German Shepherds were a big part of his life. He enjoyed their companionship as well as caring for them. Ken also enjoyed his time working at Walmart in Grand Rapids. He loved to paint, enjoyed his home, and as always, spending time with his German Shepherds.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, from 1:00-3:00 PM followed by a burial at Itasca-Calvary Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.