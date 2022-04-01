Kenneth A. Schjenken 1928-2022

Kenneth A. Schjenken, age 93, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at River Grand Assisted Living, Grand Rapids, MN.
Born in Redwood County, MN in 1928, Ken moved with his family to Deer River in 1938. After high school he enlisted in the U.S. Navy at age 17, trained as a submarine torpedo man, and served in World War II. In 1952 he married Violet Procopio and returned to farming, logging, and working in the mines as a heavy equipment operator before becoming a pit foreman, retiring from Hibbing Taconite in 1991. Together they raised four children on a small farm in Balsam Township.
His favorite place was the Deer River farm where he was raised. He loved sitting in the sunroom surrounded by pine trees watching the deer (and sometimes wolves) on the fields across the creek. Ken enjoyed deer hunting, working in the woods and fields, and especially loved being with family and friends. He was always delighted at the birth of new babies joining our family.
Ken is survived by his loving wife, Violet (Vi); son, Kelly (Vicky Lea) Schjenken; daughters, Vicky Johnson, Mary Ann Olson (Dan Riley), and Sandy (Dennis) McClellan; sisters, Katie (Melvin) Humble, Arlene (Gene) Beaty, and Deanna Gravelle; sister-in-law, Mary Schjenken; 13 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and relatives.
Preceded in death by his parents, Knute and Alma Schjenken; infant daughter, Elizabeth; grandson, Peter Olson; infant granddaughter, Sarah Johnson; brothers, Norman (Norma), Gordon (Annie), Marlin (Lois), Glen, Duane (Pat), and Edward; brother-in-law, Emil Gravelle; sons-in-law, Bill Piechowski and LeRoy Olson.
His quick humor and care for others will be missed. We are grateful that he is at peace and with the Lord, and we look forward to joining him in heaven.
“Our Family is a circle of strength and love. With every birth and every union, the circle grows. Every joy shared adds more love. Every crisis faced together makes the circle stronger.”
Visitation will be Saturday, April 2, 2022 from 11 AM until the 12 PM Funeral Service at Grace Bible Chapel, Grand Rapids, MN. Pastor Matt Boyd officiating. Burial in Balsam Cemetery, Balsam Township, MN.
