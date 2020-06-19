Kenneth A. Bainville, age 77, of Mounds View, MN, originally from Grand Rapids, died May 12, 2020 due to COVID-19. Preceded in death by parents Homer & Irene, brother Jim, sister Marlene and Grandma Martha. Survived by wife Cheryl, children Tina (Jason) Amell, Lance (Bekki) Bainville, Troy (Tricia Johnson) Bainville, Terri (Mark) Lenz, Angie (Rocky) Goertz, 9 Grandchildren and 7 Great-Grand-children, sister RoseMarie (Ken) Troye, sister Ethel (Danny) Toewe, many nieces & nephews, friends and family. Ken loved to fish and hunt and will be greatly missed. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
