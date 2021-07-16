Kelby Ann Hafeman 2006- 2021

On June 28, 2021, Kelby Ann Hafeman, age 15, of Bigfork, MN, was welcomed to her eternal home and embraced by the loving arms of her Heavenly Father.
She graced our earth on May 26, 2006, born to Scott and Beth Hafeman, in Deer River Minnesota. From the moment of her arrival, she was a blessing to every life she encountered. Her love of animals, particularly her horses and her “gray cat” was unmatched. Her beautiful heart perfectly coordinated with her external beauty and limitless talent. Her exceptional abilities started at an early age when she learned the family trade of birch bark canoe building and continued through her lifetime. She loved music and taught herself, with some guidance from family and teachers, how to play the guitar. She loved to sing for her family and friends. Never without some dirt on her being, she was a testament of dedication to that which she loved. Always doing whatever needed to be done, no matter how hard, dirty, or heavy the load was, she was willing to help out and do her part. She was an extraordinary daughter, granddaughter, niece, cousin, student and friend to everyone. Until the day she announces to Jesus, “They’re home,” she will be missed beyond words by all.
Kelby was preceded in death by her great grandparents, William and Violet Hafeman, Mary Peterson, grandfather Stewart Hafeman, Grandmother Diane Rukovina, and Mother Beth Hafeman.
She is survived by her father Scott Hafeman; grandmother Mary Hafeman; brothers Allan and Cody Hafeman; sister Kacey Hafeman; many adoring uncles, aunts, and cousins, and a multitude of friends. Because of these, Kelby’s earthy imprint will never, ever fade.
