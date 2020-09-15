1969-2020
Keith Michael Pajerski, 51, of Grand Rapids, MN. passed away at work of a sudden heart attack on September 9, 2020. He was the oldest son of Terry and Dee (Ardella) Pajerski. Keith was born at Torrejon Air Force Base near Madrid, Spain on June 18, 1969. He grew up in Mounds View MN and graduated from Irondale High School. Keith attended Anoka Ramsey Community College and Hennepin Technical. He worked in residential and commercial construction in Minneapolis before moving to Grand Rapids 18 years ago. He was currently working for CN Construction, Inc. Keith was passionate about anything outdoors, especially fishing and hunting. He was a kid at heart and loved teaching his sons, nieces, and nephews how to hunt and fish. His most memorable hunts were a 6x6 elk and a 10 point deer. He had a gentle, soft spoken spirit, and loved Grand Rapids.
Survived by his sons Tyler (Haleigh), and Nathan; brothers Mark (Sheila) and Dean (Jennifer); granddaughter, Millie; nieces and nephews: Kayla, Lucas, MJ, Avery, and Addison; special friend, Kristeen Anderson, and his hunting dog, Joey.
Keith was preceded in death by his younger brother Scott, grandparents and Aunt Arlys Barta.
Donations can be made to the Keith Pajerski Memorial Fund. Celebration of life will be held on 9/19/2020 at the Eagles 1776 S. Pokegama Ave. Grand Rapids MN. 11 am to 2 PM. (Please wear Masks).
Washburn-McReavy Hillside Cemetery (Mpls) 612-781-3391.