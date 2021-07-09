Keith Luverne Hawkinson 1936 - 2021

Keith Luverne Hawkinson, son of Kenneth and Mary Hawkinson, born June 3, 1936, in Grand Rapids, MN, passed away peacefully in the presence of his wife and family, at his Grand Rapids home on July 1, 2021.
Keith served in the United States Army from April 19, 1954, to July 8, 1958. Keith was a carpenter by trade and travelled to California, Texas, and all over Minnesota with his wife, Alice, to work. Keith and Alice were married in Burbank, CA on September 19, 1986. The couple moved back to Grand Rapids in 1991, where they shared their home with many faithful and beloved pets. Keith spent his free time working on stock cars and racing with his brothers and nephews. Every Sunday was an open house for the Hawkinson family to enjoy the Nascar races on T.V.
Keith was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Nancy; son, Danny; sister, Mary Ann; and brother, Kenneth Jr.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Alice Hawkinson of Grand Rapids; son, Mark Hawkinson of Grand Rapids; brothers, Jim (Sandi) Hawkinson of AZ, and David (Donna) Hawkinson of Grand Rapids; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends.
A gathering of Keith’s family and friends will be held Friday, July 16, 2021, from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM, at Rowe Funeral Home. All are welcome to come and celebrate Keith’s life.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.