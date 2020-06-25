Keith L. Karels, age 76, of Bigfork, MN passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Duluth, MN.
Keith was born in 1943 to Henry and Koyala (Hagge) Karels in Elmore Township, MN. He graduated from Rapidan High School in 1961. Keith and Sharon Prange were united in marriage on December 7, 1962. Keith and Sharon settled in the Bigfork, MN area in 1975. Keith was employed as a park ranger with the State of Minnesota DNR until his retirement in 2002.
Keith was a member of the Bigfork Lions Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and trapping, which he learned from his father-in-law. He liked woodworking, flower gardens, and raising horses and most of all, spending time with his family. He loved teaching his kids and grandkids how to make bread and carve pumpkins.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ron Karels. Keith is survived by his wife, Sharon; children, Don of Bigfork, MN, Wes (LaDonna) of Deer River, MN, Jody, Jamie (Lasha), both of Grand Rapids, MN; sister, Sandy Jordan of Mankato, MN, brother, Jeff (George) Karels of Bemidji, MN; eight grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Per Keith’s wishes, no services will be held.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.