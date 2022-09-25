Keith D. Kottke Sep 25, 2022 Sep 25, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Keith D. Kottke, age 77, of Grand Rapids, MN, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022, at Sandford Medical Center, Bemidji, MN.Arrangements are pending with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com. To plant a tree in memory of Keith Kottke as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Grand Rapids Mn Bemidji Condolence Arrangement Keith D. Kottke Guestbook Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Latest e-Edition Herald-Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.