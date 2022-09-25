Keith D. Kottke, age 77, of Grand Rapids, MN, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022, at Sandford Medical Center, Bemidji, MN.

Arrangements are pending with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.

To plant a tree in memory of Keith Kottke as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

