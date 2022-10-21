Keith D. Kottke 1945-2022

Keith D. Kottke, age 77, of Grand Rapids, MN, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022, at Sandford Medical Center, Bemidji, MN.

Keith was born on February 3, 1945 to Roy and Kathryn Kottke in Robbinsdale, MN. He graduated from Robbinsdale High School in 1963. He attended Minnesota School of Business in accounting and business law. He worked for Continental Oil Co as an auditor. In addition, he served in the United States Army Reserves. On September 17, 1966, Keith and Kathleen Peterson were united in marriage in Blue Earth, MN. They made their home in Coon Rapids, MN until 1980 and then moved to Grand Rapids where Keith successfully owned and operated Pizza Hut and the Perkins Restaurant where he thoroughly enjoyed and appreciated his loyal employees. Keith was a realtor/broker, finishing his career at Grand Rapids Realty.

