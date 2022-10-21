Keith D. Kottke 1945-2022

Keith D. Kottke, age 77, of Grand Rapids, MN, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022, at Sandford Medical Center, Bemidji, MN.
Keith was born on February 3, 1945 to Roy and Kathryn Kottke in Robbinsdale, MN. He graduated from Robbinsdale High School in 1963. He attended Minnesota School of Business in accounting and business law. He worked for Continental Oil Co as an auditor. In addition, he served in the United States Army Reserves. On September 17, 1966, Keith and Kathleen Peterson were united in marriage in Blue Earth, MN. They made their home in Coon Rapids, MN until 1980 and then moved to Grand Rapids where Keith successfully owned and operated Pizza Hut and the Perkins Restaurant where he thoroughly enjoyed and appreciated his loyal employees. Keith was a realtor/broker, finishing his career at Grand Rapids Realty.
Keith was a member of the Star of the North Lions, active in the community, and volunteering for many events and organizations. Keith cherished his time on the water at Pokegama Lake with his grandchildren, treasured the times at Subigosh Lodge with his friends and son, Chris, and grandsons, Reed and Andrew, and all the great times spent with family and friends, golfing, hunting, fishing trips, and family gatherings over the years.
Keith is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ralph and Robert; and grandson, Rian Kottke.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Kathleen; daughter, Jennifer (Judson) Souers; son, Christopher (Tami) Kottke; four grandchildren, Samuel Souers, Sarah (Stanley) Unfried, Reed Kottke, Andrew Kottke; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Saturday, October 29, 2022, beginning at 1:00 PM and will continue until the 2:00 PM Memorial Service at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Grand Rapids, MN. Rev. Patrick Lovejoy will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, the Kottke family would like you to make a donation to a charity close to your heart!
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.