Keith Arlen McCartney 1934-2023

With deep sorrow, the McCartney family announces the passing of their brave, hard-working, loving, devoted, generous father, grandfather, uncle, brother, friend, and neighbor. Keith McCartney, age 88, passed away Monday, March 13, 2023, at Deer River Healthcare Center, Deer River, MN.

Keith Arlen McCartney was born in 1934 to Vernon and Susan McCartney on a farm in Deer River, MN. Keith made Grand Rapids his home for most of his life. As a young man, Keith was an avid sportsman, hockey player, and was a member of the first varsity hockey team for Grand Rapids. Keith began working in the local mines but soon found his life-long occupation working at Blandin Paper Company for 44 years. After renting a modest home on the Golf Course Road in the late 1950s,

