Keith Arlen McCartney 1934-2023

With deep sorrow, the McCartney family announces the passing of their brave, hard-working, loving, devoted, generous father, grandfather, uncle, brother, friend, and neighbor. Keith McCartney, age 88, passed away Monday, March 13, 2023, at Deer River Healthcare Center, Deer River, MN.
Keith Arlen McCartney was born in 1934 to Vernon and Susan McCartney on a farm in Deer River, MN. Keith made Grand Rapids his home for most of his life. As a young man, Keith was an avid sportsman, hockey player, and was a member of the first varsity hockey team for Grand Rapids. Keith began working in the local mines but soon found his life-long occupation working at Blandin Paper Company for 44 years. After renting a modest home on the Golf Course Road in the late 1950s,
Keith and his wife, Harriet, bought their first and last home, close by the rental property on Pokegama Lake. Still a family treasure, this home is where Keith and Harriet moved to in 1963, raising their four daughters. Keith and his family have spent countless hours enjoying the lake property’s enjoyable activities. Neighbors and friends often saw him manicuring his front yard, which was his pride and joy. He was always eager and willing to help a neighbor with projects or offer the use of his extensive tool collection.
Keith enjoyed traveling almost anywhere; whether it was a family road trip out west, a fly-in hunting/fishing expedition, or a Hawaiian get-a-way with his wife and friends, he embraced the adventure. After losing his wife, Keith’s traveling spirit whisked him off to enchanting destinations, such as Alaska, New Zealand, Australia, and the Panama Canal. Card games were a mainstay in Keith’s life, starting at a young age when he played with his parents, brothers, uncles, and cousins. In recent years he enjoyed playing cribbage and Uno with family members. Truth be told, family members did strategize to avoid sitting next to him because delivering a Draw Four would likely result in you receiving a colorful commentary.
Keith was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Susan McCartney; wife, Harriet; and brothers, Owen McCartney and Dale McCartney.
Keith is survived by his four daughters, Jean Rich, Rebecca Schwartz (Paul), Tami Oleheiser (Steve), Debbie Hamada (Norm); and sister-in-law, Penny (Tim) Hall. Forever remembered and treasured by grandchildren, Jodi Piekarski (Brian), Tara Wang (Jeremiah), Lesley O’Neill (Rob), Jessica Solomon (Brett), Keith Oleheiser, Zack Hamada, Benjamin Hamada, Harrison Hamada, Ashley Schwartz, Lynne Powell (Bill), and Aimee Pieteila (Todd), and many great-grandchildren.
We will miss him beyond measure. A celebration of life will be Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at the Eagles from 3-7 pm. Inurnment will be at Olivet Cemetery in Deer River, Minnesota, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Itasca Essentia Hospice.
