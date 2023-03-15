Keith A. McCartney Britta Arendt Mar 15, 2023 17 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Keith A. McCartney, age 88, Grand Rapids, MN passed away March 13, 2023, at Essentia Health, Deer River.Funeral arrangements are pending at Rowe Funeral Home in Grand Rapids, MN.Service details and a complete obituary will appear in the next edition. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com. To plant a tree in memory of Keith McCartney as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Latest e-Edition Herald-Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.