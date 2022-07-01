Katrina N. Archambault, age 40, of Grand Rapids, MN, passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital.

Arrangements are pending with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Katrina Archambault as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you