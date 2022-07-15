Katrina “Katie” N. Archambault 1982 - 2022

Katrina “Katie” N. Archambault, age 40, of Grand Rapids, MN, passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital.
Katrina was born January 15, 1982, in St. Paul, MN to Donald and Barbara Archambault. Following her schooling, Katie graduated from Globe College for Veterinary Technician. She worked for many years in the veterinary field. Katie also started “Wags & Whiskers”, a non-profit, foster-based animal rescue in Minneapolis, MN. Eventually, she ended her involvement in the rescue and moved to Truckee, CA. She moved back to Minnesota in 2015, and joined her mom and step-dad in the Grand Rapids area; and worked at the Sawmill Inn and Timber Lake Lodge.
Katie loved thrift shops, crafts, coffee, chocolate and peanut butter, and all critters – especially her dog, Finn. She was smart, funny, sarcastic, sassy, and caring. She will be forever missed by the many friends and family she left behind.
Katrina is survived by her parents, Cecil and Barbara Hartnell; brothers, Justin (Kanisha Denny) Hartnell and Jesse Hartnell; sister, Cassandra Hartnell; nieces Ari and Ella; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins in Minnesota and Florida.
She was preceded in death by her father Don Archambault; her uncle Robert Brekke; and her grandparents.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 pm on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at the Timberlake Lodge & Event Center. In light of Katie’s passion for animals, her family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations to local animal rescues are preferred: Great Tails Animal Rescue of Grand Rapids (201 NW 4th St., Suite 200, Grand Rapids, MN, 55744) and Range Regional Animal Rescue of Hibbing (11215 HWY 37 Hibbing, MN 55746).
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.