Kathy Gildersleeve, age 50, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away surrounded by loving family on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth, MN.
Kathy was born in 1970 to Warren and Ruth Gildersleeve in Grand Rapids, MN. She graduated from Grand Rapids High School and went on to get her Associates Degree. She worked as a sale associate for the Target in Grand Rapids, MN for 20 years. Kathy was a person that always had a zest for life. She was incredibly positive, and the sweetest person you could ever meet. Kathy was very loving and giving and never wanted anything in return. She was an avid collector of movies, books, dolls, and pictures. Kathy was loved by her many nieces and nephews and treated them like her own kids. She will be deeply missed by all.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Karen Olds; special aunt, Delores Maness; and numerous other aunts and uncles.
Kathy is survived by her sister, Karla Wilson; brother-in-law, Lyle “Frank” Olds Jr.; her nieces and nephews, Cindy (Darin) Dahle, Sherry Olds, Michael Wilson, Beth Wilson, Brian Olds; great nieces and nephews, Allan, Austin, Kaitlyn, M’Kayla, Cameron, Connor Elyse, and Kori; and many other family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 5:00 P.M until 7:00 P.M at the Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN and will continue at the church on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. until the 11:00 A.M. Funeral Service at Salem Lutheran Brethren Church in Grand Rapids, MN. Pastor Ty Rostvedt will officiate. Burial will be in Itasca-Calvary Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.